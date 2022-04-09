$0.05 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.19.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 2,907,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,485. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

