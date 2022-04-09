-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of COCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,681. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

