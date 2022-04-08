Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 86,127 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of UGI worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

