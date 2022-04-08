Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 6,243 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,628 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 131.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $33.70. 100,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

