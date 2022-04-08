Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 29,418 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after buying an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,681. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

