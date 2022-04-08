Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $20,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.