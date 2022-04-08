Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 77,374 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

