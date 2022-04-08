Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 71,807 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

