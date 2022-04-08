Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 151,518 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 151,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 137,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,368. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

