Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $77.32 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

