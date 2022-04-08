Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.29 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 387,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 290,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

