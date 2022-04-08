Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.