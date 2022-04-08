Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,368.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,200.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,406.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

