Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 79,026 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.33. 48,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,939. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.