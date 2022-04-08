Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,499 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,740. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

