Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,913 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,284,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.89 and its 200-day moving average is $240.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

