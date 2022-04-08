Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,351 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after buying an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.15.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.