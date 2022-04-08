Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

