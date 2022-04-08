Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 73,757 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. 21,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

