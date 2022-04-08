Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

