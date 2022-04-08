Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $231.96 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.