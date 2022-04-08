Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $380.76

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 380.76 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.13). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.20), with a volume of 19,789 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £155.59 million and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

