Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Down 5.8%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.13 and last traded at $114.90. Approximately 33,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,072,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.40.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,694,212. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.