Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $244,760.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

ZM traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.32. 3,497,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,003. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.40.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

