Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) versus Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million 2.07 -$45.99 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $16.28 billion N/A $1.16 billion N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zevia PBC and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 12 0 2.69

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus target price of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 219.54%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus target price of $65.99, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Zevia PBC on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

