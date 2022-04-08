Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $3.10 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,062,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

