Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,000. Constellium accounts for about 5.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Constellium by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 458,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Constellium stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 941,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,683. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

