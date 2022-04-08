Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.1% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,738.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $251.37. 1,062,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,703. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $273.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

