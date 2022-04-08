Zenyatta Capital Management LP Makes New $7.32 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.95. 2,976,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

