Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $1.73 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ciena by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 781,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

