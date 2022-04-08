Zenyatta Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Sunnova Energy International accounts for about 1.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $6,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

