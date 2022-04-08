Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $500.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $530.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

