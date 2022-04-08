Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zai Lab by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $2,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 23.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,620,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

