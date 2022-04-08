Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Hold

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

