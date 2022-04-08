Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $677.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.