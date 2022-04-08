Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.78.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $123.83 and a 12 month high of $196.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

