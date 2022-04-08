Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Hold

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $463.61 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $307.19 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.28.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

