Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to “Buy”

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Immatics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $570.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

