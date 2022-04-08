Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 113,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

