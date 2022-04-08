Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to “Hold”

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

ATIP stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,061,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

