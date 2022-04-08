Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to “Strong-Buy”

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,221. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

