Zacks Investment Research Lowers World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from return of live events, as pandemic-led restrictions ease. This was evident from fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Growth was witnessed across all its divisions. Management expects to generate record revenues in 2022, owing to ticketed live events, staging of additional large-scale international events, higher rights fees for flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, along with monetization of new, original series. For 2022, WWE guided adjusted OIBDA in the range of $360-$375 million, reflecting 10-15% year-over-year growth. Markedly, the company has been expanding its reach across platforms such as Peacock and Spotify and establishing new sponsor and product partners.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on WWE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 335,864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

