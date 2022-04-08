Zacks Investment Research Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) to Hold

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OMIC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $5.74 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

