Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) to Sell

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

NYSE:SE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.43. SEA has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $483,171,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

