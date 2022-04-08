Zacks Investment Research Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.24.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

