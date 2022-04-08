Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.62 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $178.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

