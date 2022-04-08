Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,756,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

