Zacks Investment Research Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Sell

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 79,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,820. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

