Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.55. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Athersys by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 339,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Athersys by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 292,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

