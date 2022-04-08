Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

